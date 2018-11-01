Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Ketchum angling for a culinary school (access required)

Ketchum angling for a culinary school (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 1, 2018 0

A new culinary school is in the works for the former Globus restaurant space that closed Oct. 6 in downtown Ketchum. The Sun Valley Culinary Institute is a collaboration between food industry notables Paul Hineman and Chris Koetke and Sun Valley Economic Development, which is “incubating” the project, said Harry Griffith, SVED’s executive director. Griffith has sought ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

