John Russell joins University of Idaho as associate director at the Center for Advanced Energy Studies

John Russell has joined the University of Idaho as an associate director at the Center for Advanced Energy Studies (CAES). Russell, who will be a joint-faculty appointment with the U of I and Idaho National Laboratory, will connect U of I’s network of faculty, students, facilities and capabilities with the CAES consortium, which also includes INL, Boise State University, Idaho State University, the University of Wyoming and other affiliates.

Previously, Russell spent three years in policy advisor roles. He performed graduate and postdoctoral research at Illinois’ Argonne National Laboratory. Before receiving his doctorate from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2012, he served as a chemical officer in the U.S. Army.