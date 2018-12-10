Carolyn Holly joins Idaho Business for Education as vice president of development

Carolyn Holly has joined Idaho Business for Education as vice president of development. She previously served as vice president of marketing, communications, public relations and community engagement at Saint Alphonsus Health System. Prior to that, she worked for 33 years as a reporter and anchor for KTVB Channel 7 in Boise.

Holly has volunteered with organizations such as Smart Women Smart Money, Boise Public Schools Foundation, Idaho Youth Sports Commission, the Saint Alphonsus Foundation, FUNDSY, the Boise Police Chiefs Citizen Advisory panel and the FACES Foundation.