Five promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

Penny Bernardo, Bart Brown, Shania Shurtz, Nicole Smart and Katrina Vincent have been promoted at D.L. Evans Bank.

Bernardo has been promoted to assistant vice president retail branch manager at the Twin Falls Financial Center. Bernardo has 28 years of banking experience and has been employed with D.L. Evans Bank since 1998.

Brown has been promoted to vice president commercial loan officer at the Rigby branch. Brown has 22 years of experience in banking and commercial and agricultural lending. He is an elected city council member for the City of Blackfoot. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from Utah State University.

Shurtz has been promoted to agricultural and commercial loan officer at the Paul branch. Shurtz has been with D.L. Evans Bank for eight years and has held different positions including teller, financial services representative, executive assistant and management intern. She is a graduate of the Boise State University Leadership Development Program and attended the College of Southern Idaho.

Smart has been promoted to personal banker at the Fruitland branch. She has 10 years of experience in the financial industry.

Vincent has been promoted to mortgage loan officer in the western Idaho area. Vincent has been in the financial industry for 15 years and has experience in residential lending, construction financing, home refinancing and purchasing, and bridge loans. She is also a former board member for the Women’s Council of Realtors.