IBR launches ‘Development’ and ‘Most Read’ email newsletters

By: Kim Burgess December 28, 2018 0

IBR’s email newsletter subscribers will be seeing more from us in 2019. Over the next few days, we will roll out two new offerings: Development and Most Read Stories of the Week.

Development, delivered on Tuesdays, will compile our best stories on the real estate and construction industries. IBR previously offered a Tuesday real estate e-blast and a Thursday construction e-blast to readers who signed up for them individually. The new Development blast – set to launch Jan. 1 – combines the two and will be sent to all of our email newsletter subscribers.

Most Read Stories of the Week, delivered on Saturdays, will include the three stories that received the most hits online during the week. On Dec. 29, the newsletter will kick off with a look at IBR’s top stories of 2018.

The new offerings continue the momentum we began in October with the launch of our Wednesday email newsletter on technology.

To sign up for IBR’s email newsletters, go to https://idahobusinessreview.com/email-updates/

