Warren Maxfield joins Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho as director of programs

Warren Maxfield has joined Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho as director of programs. Based in Idaho Falls, he will coordinate eastern Idaho outreach, community, and funding efforts, and manage the Ronald McDonald Family Room once it is built at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in June 2019.

Previously, Maxfield worked as events director at the Idaho Botanical Garden and member services manager at the Downtown Boise Association.

He holds a degree in marketing from Boise State University.