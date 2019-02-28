Four promoted at Boise Cascade

Mike Brown, Nate Jorgensen, Erin Nuxoll and Jill Twedt have been promoted at Boise Cascade.

Brown has been promoted to executive vice president and will lead the wood products division as a successor to Dan Hutchinson, who is retiring on Apr. 1 after 39 years of service. Brown joined Boise Cascade in 1999, serving in leadership roles including guiding Brazilian operations and the southeastern U.S. region. He holds a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Australian National University and a master’s degree in business administration from Cranfield University.

Jorgensen has been named chief operating officer, responsible for overseeing the wood products and building materials distribution divisions. Jorgensen has 32 years of experience in the industry, including past positions in engineering, product development and distribution operations. He joined Boise Cascade in 2015, most recently leading the engineered wood products sales and marketing organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Wisconsin.

Nuxoll has been promoted to senior vice president of human resources. She rejoined Boise Cascade in 2016 after serving as the senior vice president of human resources for a global, privately-held company for 10 years. Prior to that Nuxoll, had a 23-year tenure at Boise Cascade. She holds an undergraduate degree in forest management from Washington State University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University.

Twedt, vice president of legal, has been promoted to general counsel and also currently serves as corporate secretary. She joined the company as senior counsel in 2007 after several years at a law firm. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of Idaho and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.