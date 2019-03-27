Quantcast
Boise Cascade to buy lumber distributor (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic March 27, 2019 0

Boise Cascade Co. has acquired Birmingham, Alabama-based American Lumber Distributors and Brokers — the fourth regional distributor the wood product company has purchased in the past year. In the last 12 months, Boise has acquired Arling Lumber of Cincinnati, Ohio; Lumberman’s Wholesale Distributors of Nashville, Tennessee; and Norman Distribution of Medford, Oregon. Financial terms of the Alabama acquisition were not ...

