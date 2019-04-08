Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho hemp legislation heads to full Senate for amending

Idaho hemp legislation heads to full Senate for amending

By: The Associated Press April 8, 2019 0

Legislation involving transporting hemp through Idaho — where it’s illegal — is heading to the full Senate.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday approved sending the legislation to the Senate for amending.

The legislation passed the House last week, but Republican Rep. Caroline Troy presented the bill to the Senate committee with significant changes.

One of those includes adding foreign countries because Canada is a producer of hemp.

The legislation also had an updated fiscal note that includes $100,000 for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to coordinate efforts with Idaho State Police and others.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo