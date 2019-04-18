Quantcast
New program helps ex-offenders return to work (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic April 18, 2019 0

A new reentry program in Boise aims to help ex-offenders overcome the stigma of a criminal record and land gainful employment. St. Vincent de Paul of Southwest Idaho recently launched a reentry service center to help those who are returning from prison or jail and eager to find work. People with blemished backgrounds have the challenge of ...

