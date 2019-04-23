Quantcast
Expanding culinary scene in downtown Boise an indicator of economic growth

By: Steve Sinovic April 23, 2019 0

The Downtown Boise Association recognized the growing momentum of the city’s culinary scene – as well as Idaho’s agricultural bounty – at its 32nd State of Downtown annual meeting on April 17. As development continues and new hotels, apartments, retail shops and other businesses continue to open downtown, Boise’s restaurant and bar scene is also expanding ...

