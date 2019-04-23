Jennie Myers, Brad Weigle found Boise creative agency Against

Jennie Myers and Brad Weigle have founded the Boise creative agency Against.

Myers has 15 years of advertising and marketing experience and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She is the co-creator of the Certificate of Innovation and Design at Boise State University. Myers has worked in a variety of fields from visual communications to lobbying, even working for a while on a Wyoming cattle ranch.

Weigle has 10 years of experience in marketing and technology working with brands in the Northwest. He is the director of the Certificate of Innovation and Design program at Boise State University. Along with his certificate program, he serves as an adjunct professor at the College of Business and Economics for the National Student Advertising Competition.