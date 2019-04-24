Quantcast
Weiser to get an Icon Credit Union in July (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher April 24, 2019 0

Icon Credit Union is opening a Weiser branch inside the Ridley’s Family Market currently under construction — the community's first credit union since 2015. The full-service branch will let customers open new accounts and apply for consumer, mortgage and business loans. It will include a 24-hour ATM. The Weiser branch is expected to open in July. It will mark ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

