Four join T-O Engineers

Four join T-O Engineers

June 14, 2019

Taylor Cook

Taylor Cook, Brandon Jones, Meghann Kolb and Melanie Villanueva have joined T-O Engineers.

Cook has joined the Nampa office as a land use planner working closely with the land development team. Cook holds a master’s degree in community and regional planning from the University of Nebraska’s College of Architecture.

Brandon Jones

Jones has joined the Meridian office as a staff engineer working with the transportation group. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Montana. For the last three years, Jones has worked for the Montana Department of Transportation.

Meghann Kolb

Meghann Kolb has joined the Coeur d’Alene office as a staff engineer working on municipal projects. She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Idaho. She has worked at T-O’s Coeur d’Alene office as an intern for the past year.

Melanie Villanueva

Melanie Villanueva has joined the Nampa office as a staff engineer working with the land development team. She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Boise State University.

