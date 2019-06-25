Maureen Giordano and Joey Wirth join Alliance Title & Escrow Corp.

Maureen Giordano has joined Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. as a business development representative in the Nampa location. She will be responsible for all aspects of new business development and relationship management, including prospecting identification and outreach, developing centers of influence, networking and event attendance, and planning and managing educational seminars and webinars. Giordano has 20 years of leadership and business development experience and is an active member of the Boise Chamber of Commerce and the United Way.

She is a graduate of Boise State University.

Joey Wirth has joined Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. as a senior escrow officer in the Nampa location. She will be responsible for escrow closing activities and relationship development and management. Wirth has 20 years of escrow experience as well as lending.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Eastern Oregon University.