Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Maureen Giordano and Joey Wirth join Alliance Title & Escrow Corp.

Maureen Giordano and Joey Wirth join Alliance Title & Escrow Corp.

By: IBR Staff June 25, 2019 0

Maureen Giordano

Maureen Giordano has joined Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. as a business development representative in the Nampa location. She will be responsible for all aspects of new business development and relationship management, including prospecting identification and outreach, developing centers of influence, networking and event attendance, and planning and managing educational seminars and webinars. Giordano has 20 years of leadership and business development experience and is an active member of the Boise Chamber of Commerce and the United Way.

She is a graduate of Boise State University.

Joey Wirth

Joey Wirth has joined Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. as a senior escrow officer in the Nampa location. She will be responsible for escrow closing activities and relationship development and management. Wirth has 20 years of escrow experience as well as lending.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Eastern Oregon University.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo