Alicia Eikenberry joins Tamarack Grove Engineering as team manager

Alicia Eikenberry has joined Tamarack Grove Engineering as a team manager. She comes to TGE with 20 years of experience in structural design engineering, project management, field review and construction administration. She holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obisbo and a master’s degree in structural engineering from University of California, San Diego. Eikenberry is professionally licensed in 10 states and is a member of the Structural Engineering Association of Idaho and the National Society of Professional Engineers.