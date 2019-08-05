Cassandra Artukovich and Kyle Young join Jesse Tree

Cassandra Artukovich has joined Jesse Tree as an office manager. She has a private business background and five years of experience in the health care field, providing care to populations with developmental disabilities. She specializes in non-verbal communication.

Kyle Young has joined Jesse Tree as a social worker. Previously, he served as an outreach coordinator for people experiencing homelessness for New Path Community Housing, conducted case management and housing navigation in Ada County for Our Path Home, and worked with Assertive Community Treatment Team to help treat people with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.