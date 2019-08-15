Dr. Kenny Bramwell named system medical director for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital

Dr. Kenny Bramwell has been named the new system medical director for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and service line. He previously served as executive medical director for Regence BlueShield of Idaho. During his time at Regence BlueShield of Idaho, he also served a four-state area as the medical policy associate medical director and pharmacy medical director. Prior to that, he served as chief medical officer with HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center and medical director of the transfer center for HonorHealth Network in Arizona. He has worked with Emergency Medicine of Idaho for years, serving in numerous leadership roles including chief quality officer, emergency department chairman, pediatric emergency department medical director and on the board of directors. Bramwell holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a medical doctorate degree from the University of California, San Diego.