Another office tenant will soon land at Eagle View Landing (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic September 11, 2019 0

MERIDIAN – Ball Ventures Ahlquist hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 10 to launch a new 75,000-square foot office building in Eagle View Landing where the new tenant – Americor Financial – will be doing business next year. The event marked the start of construction of the $20 million three-story office building, which Irvine, Calif.-based Americor ...

