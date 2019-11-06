This store has sold women’s fashions in Boise for 26 years. It will close before 2020

Another national retailer with a store in Boise has announced it will be closing.

Roz & Ali, at 331 N. Milwaukee St., will join 543 stores nationwide in closing by Dec. 26, its owner, the Ascena Retail Group, says. The store was previously known as Dress Barn, until 2017, when Ascena rebranded about 50 of its stores to Roz & Ali.

An additional 100 Dress Barn and Roz & Ali stores have already closed. The company, which had about 6,800 workers, announced in May it was shutting down. Ascena plans to focus its efforts on its more profitable brands, including Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and Loft.

A Boise store clerk who did not give her name said clothing was on sale for 20% off.