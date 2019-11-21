Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Saint Alphonsus announces collaborative relationship with internationally-renowned cancer institute (access required)

Saint Alphonsus announces collaborative relationship with internationally-renowned cancer institute (access required)

By: Chloe Baul November 21, 2019 0

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center has announced a collaborative relationship with the internationally-renowned OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. The partnership will provide patients access to the latest treatments, clinical trials and second opinions from leading cancer doctors and researchers, said Odette Bolano, president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System, during a Nov. 11 press conference. “For more than two ...

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo