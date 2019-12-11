Quantcast
By: Catie Helm-Clark December 11, 2019 0

The almost-finished comprehensive plan for the city of Meridian may receive approval from the city council on Dec. 17. "Usually you look to get 10 years between comprehensive plan revisions," said Caleb Hood, Meridian's planning division manager. "We've done so much development since our 2012 comprehensive plan that we decided to talk to the community sooner." Meridian's ...

