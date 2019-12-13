2020 Women of the Year reflect Idaho’s growth, diversity

After receiving more than 220 nominations and a record number of completed applications from women around the state, the Idaho Business Review is proud to announce its 2020 Women of the Year.
Competition was fierce, and the panel noted great difficulty in choosing just 50 women to recognize. The honorees come from all industries and professions, from education and health care to science, government and fine arts.
“This is a truly amazing group of women,” said Idaho Business Review Publisher Cindy Suffa, after reviewing the scores and applications. “We are thankful for every woman who applied and are proud to see women doing good work and making a difference around the state.”
Suffa added her thanks for the time and effort put forth by the panel of judges, which was made up of past Women of the Year honorees and members of the Idaho Business Review staff.
The panel scored applicants based on four criteria:
- Excellence in leadership
- Professional accomplishment
- Mentorship
- Community involvement
“Not only the caliber of the nominees but their breadth of experience and depth of professionalism was exemplary,” said Cherie Buckner-Webb, a member of the panel and the 2019 Woman of the Year. Each year, the Idaho Business Review announces the Woman of the Year at the awards gala, naming her the overall top winner based on scores from the judges and staff.
The 2020 gala will celebrate women leaders from Salmon to Idaho Falls and Coeur d’Alene to Pocatello who have made their mark as healers, warriors, storytellers, trailblazers and connectors. It will also recognize women from Idaho’s history who have paved the way for leaders of today and will recognize women who are building on that legacy for the future.
The gala will be held March 11, 2020, at Boise Centre, and tickets are available for purchase starting Dec. 13.
Established in 2006, the Women of the Year program has recognized more than 700 high achievers from across the state.
The Idaho Business Review 2020 Women of the Year
Rhea Allen, Peppershock Media*
Mary Ann Arnold, retired from Morrison-Knudsen, Corp.
Liyah Babayan, Makepeace*
Mary Barinaga, University of Washington School of Medicine
Hope A. Benedict, Lemhi County Historical Society and Museum
Sarah Bettwieser, Cygnet, LLC
Diane Bevan, Idaho Women’s Business Center*
Dana Briggs, City of Idaho Falls
Shavonna Case, ArmgaSys, Inc.*
Gretchen Caserotti, Meridian Library District
Rebecca Casper, City of Idaho Falls*
Aimee Christensen, Sun Valley Institute
Winnie M. Christensen, GK Folks Foundation and Miss Africa Idaho Foundation*
Elaine Clegg, Boise City Council and Idaho Smart Growth
Muffy Davis, Idaho State Legislature
Tammy de Weerd, City of Meridian
Molly Deckart, Boise Film Foundation
Melissa Dilley, College of Western Idaho
Maya Duratovic, Boise State University
Becky Enrico Crum, Andy Enrico & Company Real Estate
Amy Evans, Coeur d’Alene City Council and Idaho Youth Ranch
Brooke Green, Idaho State Legislature and Ada County Highway District*
Kate Holgate, Stoltz Marketing Group
Danielle Horras, University of Idaho*
Betsy Hunsicker, HCA Healthcare and West Valley Medical Center
Rebecca Hupp, Boise Airport
Kim Kaine, Hawley Troxell
Stacey Katseanes Satterlee, Idaho Grain Producers Association
Heather Keen, Marimn Health — Coeur d’Alene Tribe
Rachele Klein, Republic Services
Jennifer Lastra, 360 Immersive, LLC
Abby Lee, Idaho State Legislature
Debra Leithauser, Idaho Power*
Kelci Lucier, Clarendon Avenue, LLC
Payton McGriff, Style Her Empowered (S H E)
Keisha Oxendine, Shoshone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office
Trillitye Paullin, Darigold and Free to Feed
Paula Phelps, ISU Dept. of Physician Assistant Studies
Trina Finley Ponce, HP Inc.
Jessica Rolph, Lovevery
Leahann Romero, Ada County Juvenile Court — Probation
Sonya Rosario, Sonya Rosario Productions
Leanne Marie Rousseau, Heritage Health
Dawn M. Scates, Idaho National Laboratory
Linda Swanstrom, Idaho State Dental Association
Maria Walker, Drake Cooper
Rebecca Watkins, Key Private Bank
Claudia Weathermon, Saint Alphonsus Medical Canter Ontario
Maggie Williams, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage
Luci B. Willits, Curriculum Associates*
*Denotes former Idaho Women of the Year honorees now in the Circle of Excellence.