2020 Women of the Year reflect Idaho’s growth, diversity

After receiving more than 220 nominations and a record number of completed applications from women around the state, the Idaho Business Review is proud to announce its 2020 Women of the Year.

Competition was fierce, and the panel noted great difficulty in choosing just 50 women to recognize. The honorees come from all industries and professions, from education and health care to science, government and fine arts.

“This is a truly amazing group of women,” said Idaho Business Review Publisher Cindy Suffa, after reviewing the scores and applications. “We are thankful for every woman who applied and are proud to see women doing good work and making a difference around the state.”

Suffa added her thanks for the time and effort put forth by the panel of judges, which was made up of past Women of the Year honorees and members of the Idaho Business Review staff.

The panel scored applicants based on four criteria:

Excellence in leadership

Professional accomplishment

Mentorship

Community involvement

“Not only the caliber of the nominees but their breadth of experience and depth of professionalism was exemplary,” said Cherie Buckner-Webb, a member of the panel and the 2019 Woman of the Year. Each year, the Idaho Business Review announces the Woman of the Year at the awards gala, naming her the overall top winner based on scores from the judges and staff.

The 2020 gala will celebrate women leaders from Salmon to Idaho Falls and Coeur d’Alene to Pocatello who have made their mark as healers, warriors, storytellers, trailblazers and connectors. It will also recognize women from Idaho’s history who have paved the way for leaders of today and will recognize women who are building on that legacy for the future.

The gala will be held March 11, 2020, at Boise Centre, and tickets are available for purchase starting Dec. 13.

Established in 2006, the Women of the Year program has recognized more than 700 high achievers from across the state.