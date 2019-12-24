Quantcast
Ada County Coordinated Growth Initiative launches new website

By: Catie Clark December 24, 2019 0

Ada County Commissioners recently launched a website on plans for furthering discussion of the county's growth and the next steps the commissioners will take to keep the public engaged in the growth conversation. Launched on Dec. 18, the Next Steps website follows two interactive public meetings about growth held on Oct. 16 at the Idaho Expo. The meetings were ...

