Microreactor gets site permit at Idaho National Laboratory (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 31, 2019 0

If you call a nuclear reactor with 12 60-megawatt (MW) modules a “small” modular reactor, what do you call a reactor with 1.5 MW modules? In the case of Oklo Inc., it’s called a “microreactor.” “Micro is even smaller than small,” said Caroline Cochran, chief operating officer of the Sunnyvale, California-based company. “It’s a compact, fast reactor.” Oklo ...

