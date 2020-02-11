Quantcast
Realtor.com: Housing inventory hits multi-year lows nationally (access required)



By: IBR Staff February 11, 2020 0

Realtor.com has released a report showing that U.S. housing inventory has declined to its lowest point since the company began tracking it in 2012. National inventory declined by 13.6% from January 2019 to January 2020, amounting to a loss of 164,000 listings. That's a faster rate of decline compared to the 12.0% year-over-year drop in December ...

