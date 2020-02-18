Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National News / Idaho receives coronavirus COVID-19 test kits (access required)

Idaho receives coronavirus COVID-19 test kits (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 18, 2020 0

Test kits for the COVID-19 coronavirus have now arrived in Idaho. Up until the beginning of February, only the U.S. Center for Disease Control had the ability to verify if a patient had contracted the new virus, which is has killed roughly 2,000 people as of Feb. 18, mostly in China. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo