Natalie Miller returns to CSHQA as an interior designer

Natalie Miller has returned to CSHQA as an interior designer III. She has experience in conceptual design, material and finish selections and space planning. She worked for the firm from 1991-2003 creating interiors for diverse projects including government, education, commercial, retail and tenant improvements. Notable projects during this period include the Idaho State Capitol Master Plan/Renovation, Blue Cross of Idaho Corporate Headquarters, and Boise Airport Terminal Expansion/Concourse B Extension. Miller has 29 years of professional interior design experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Iowa State University.