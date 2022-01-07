ITD announces executive leadership changes

Idaho Transportation Department has announced changes to the department’s executive leadership team.

Dan McElhinney will transition to serve as the department’s next chief deputy this May and will also retain his role as chief operations officer. Incoming department Director Stokes praised McElhinney’s leadership in supporting employees and being results oriented in solving issues.

New to the team effective is Mollie McCarty, who will serve as the department’s first chief external affairs officer managing the governmental affairs and communication offices. The position was created to ensure a focused mission that continues to build customer trust. McCarty will provide leadership in all areas of external relations, stakeholder engagement and internal communication. Stokes highlighted McCarty’s 34 years combined experience in the fields of communication and governmental affairs.

Chief Administrative Officer Char McArthur and Chief Human Resources Officer Brenda Williams will also continue to serve on the executive team.