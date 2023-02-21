Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Hayes joins The Mike Brown Group (access required)

Hayes joins The Mike Brown Group (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 21, 2023 0

The Mike Brown Group has announced that realtor Jen Hayes has joined the group. Hayes comes to the group with a background in retirement counseling and elderly care. Steadfast in her determination to be a knowledgeable resource and reliable service to others, she pivoted careers, immersing herself in the lending industry. In her desire to expand, ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo