Hale promoted at UHFG

United Heritage Insurance has announced Joey Hale has been promoted to senior vice president and chief risk officer for United Heritage Financial Group (UHFG), leading the organization’s enterprise risk management efforts and project management office. Given her role, Hale is involved in a broad spectrum of activities across the organization and within the business units, from business continuity to system implementations. Before joining United Heritage in 2019, Hale spent most of her career in the internal audit profession, with experience across several industries that included manufacturing, distribution and agriculture. Hale ultimately led a global audit function for 12 years at the J.R. Simplot Company prior to joining the organization’s global business transformation initiative, with responsibility for business process integration. Hale received her Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Idaho and is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA). Todd Gill, UHFG president & CEO, said Hale is an exceptional leader and is making a difference every day across the enterprise. Gill praised her passion for governance, process improvement and risk management.