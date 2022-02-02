Tromp appointed to NCAA Division I board

Boise State University President Marlene Tromp has been appointed to the NCAA Division I board of directors as the Mountain West representative. The board of directors is the top governing body for Division I, focusing on strategic topics in college sports and their relationship to higher education, monitors legislation to ensure it does not conflict with policies and goals, reviews and approves policies and procedures governing the infractions program, approves an annual budget, adopts legislation when significant values are at stake or an issue requires fast action that does not allow use of the regular legislative process and collaborates with NCAA staff on how the national office can best serve Division I members. The board has 24 members and Tromp is one of only 20 university presidents and chancellors on the board nationwide, and the only representative from Idaho. She will serve for four years. Boise State University Director of Athletics, Jeramiah Dickey, said he has been appreciative of Tromp’s leadership since arriving at the university, and that she will do an amazing job helping to lead the efforts of the industry’s national organization.