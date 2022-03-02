Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Broadband internet comes to Lincoln County  (access required)

Broadband internet comes to Lincoln County  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 2, 2022 0

It took being out on transmission towers on blizzards in December, but Lincoln County residents finally have high-speed broadband internet access. “3,000 of our 5,200 residents are severely underserved,” said Rebecca Wood, county commissioner and board chair. “This project was to help them get service.”  The state of Lincoln County internet  North of Twin Falls, Lincoln County is ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo