Home / People / McKeague assumes leadership position with Society for Marketing Professional Services

McKeague assumes leadership position with Society for Marketing Professional Services

By: IBR Staff March 2, 2022

Po’okela (Po) McKeague, business development specialist at NorthWest Engineering Service Inc. (NEWSI), has been named secretary of Society for Marketing Professional Services Idaho. 

