Hendrix appointed VP at D.L. Evans Bank

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Lindsay Hendrix as vice president retail branch manager for its Boise downtown branch. In her new role she’ll be responsible for directing and administering the operational day-to-day efforts of the branch. This includes focusing on business development, Small Business Administration and commercial lending, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the financial center and its employees. Hendrix has been working within the banking industry for over 18 years, having taken several American Bankers Association courses when she studied at Montana State University. In her free time, she teaches banking 101 and credit 101 courses through school district and refugee programs. Hendrix also volunteers her time with Boise Pride Festival and coaches numerous youth teams through YMCA and Little League.