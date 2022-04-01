Little announced as Jannus Inc. executive director

Jannus Inc. has announced Amy Little as the new executive director; she began her new role March 7. Little’s 25-year career has been in education, nonprofits and working with underserved populations. Little brings extensive experience in the Idaho nonprofit sector having served as president and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, where she revitalized the policy and advocacy arm, operationalized a three-year strategic plan and increased grant funding by 700% over four years. Previously, Little served as president and CEO of the Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce, where she gained valuable experience and connections in northern Idaho. John Curtis, Jannus board president, describes Little as a passionate champion and long-time advocate for the Jannus mission and programs changing lives every day, and the Jannus board is confident in her collaborative and engaging leadership style, broad experience with Idaho nonprofits, and proven success in leading leaders through difficult change and shifting priorities.