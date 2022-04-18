Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Ketchum buys last large open space left in the Sun Valley region for preserve (access required)

By: IBR Staff April 18, 2022 0

The City of Ketchum announced that it closed the deal on the purchase of the 65-acre Warm Springs Ranch property on April 14. The property was the last large undeveloped land parcel in the Sun Valley region. It will now become the Warm Springs Preserve, a public park that will maintain its open space character ...

