Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Idaho Power announces plans for Idaho’s first large-scale battery storage projects  (access required)

Idaho Power announces plans for Idaho’s first large-scale battery storage projects  (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 5, 2022 0

Idaho Power has announced plans to install 120 megawatts (MW) of battery storage that will help maintain reliable service during periods of high use while furthering the company’s goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045. Idaho Power stated its planning process shows additional capacity is needed as early as summer 2023 to serve customers during peak ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo