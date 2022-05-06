Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' Idahoans encouraged to 'support local' this May

By: IBR Staff May 6, 2022 0

Today, May 6, Support Local Gems returns for its third year of highlighting small and independent businesses across the state. Later this month, Buy Idaho Day returns for its third year. Why?  “Idaho’s small businesses — their employees and their owners — are the backbone of our communities,” Governor Brad Little said in a statement. “Small businesses ...

