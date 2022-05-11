Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Smith receives CIMA designation (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 11, 2022 0

Antonio Smith, a paraplanner at Fulcrum Wealth Management Group, recently received his Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) designation. He adds this to a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) credential he previously attained. Fulcrum Wealth Management Group team members said they are very excited for what is in store for Smith in the future at Fulcrum Wealth ...

