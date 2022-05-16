Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Olvera joins Saint Alphonsus Health System (access required)

Olvera joins Saint Alphonsus Health System (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 16, 2022 0

Lorenzo Olvera has been named director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Saint Alphonsus Health System. A Caldwell native, Olvera returns to his home state from Washington, D.C., where he most recently served as director of the Senate Diversity Initiative in the office of Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). While in the Senate, ...

About IBR Staff

