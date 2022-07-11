Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' aha! announces nonstop flights to Boise from Reno-Tahoe

By: IBR Staff July 11, 2022 0

Read More Business News aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, has announced that it will begin nonstop service between Reno and Boise on Aug. 31. aha! will fly to the Boise Airport three times a week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday — with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets, the announcement stated. The addition of Boise comes ...

