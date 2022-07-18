Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ 360 Behavioral Health cuts ribbon for first Idaho location (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ 360 Behavioral Health cuts ribbon for first Idaho location (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 18, 2022 0

Read More Business News 360 Behavioral Health cut the ribbon for its new location in Meridian and first facility in Idaho on Thursday during a grand-opening celebration open to community members. Guests were able to tour the facility, at 2549 North Stokesberry Place, that will provide treatment services based on applied behavior analysis to support children ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo