Idaho Endowment Fund lost $400M last fiscal year (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 20, 2022 0

The Idaho Endowment Fund that distributes money to public schools and other entities lost $400 million in the fiscal year that wrapped up at the end of June, state officials said Tuesday. Investments Manager Chris Anton told the Idaho Land Board the fund lost about 13% of its value, dropping from $3.1 billion to $2.7 billion ...

