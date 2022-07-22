Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Blickenstaff joins Hawley Troxell (access required)

Blickenstaff joins Hawley Troxell (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 22, 2022 0

Hawley Troxell has announced attorney Scott Blickenstaff has joined the firm. Blickenstaff is an accomplished business and transactional attorney and a member of the firm’s banking, business and real estate law practice groups. His practice focuses on all aspects of business, banking and real estate law, including representing companies in entity formation, financing, governance, litigation ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo