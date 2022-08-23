Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / West Valley Medical Center promotes Payton (access required)

West Valley Medical Center promotes Payton (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 23, 2022 0

Jessie Payton has been promoted to director of women's services at West Valley Medical Center. She began working at the organization in 2017 as a cath lab circulator before moving up to manager and interim director. She has also served in the quality department of the hospital. Payton began her career in health care as ...

