Home / People / CBH Homes’ Kristensen recognized with industry award (access required)

CBH Homes’ Kristensen recognized with industry award (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 30, 2022 0

CBH Homes’ Tara Kristensen recently took first place in the Leadership Category at the Pacific Northwest Admin Awards in Seattle. The Leadership Award recognizes the administrative professional that best demonstrates multiple leadership qualities such as confidence, focus, integrity, innovation, patience, decisiveness, open-mindedness, empowerment, generosity, persistence and a passion for helping fellow employees and their organization ...

