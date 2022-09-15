Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Idaho News / Idaho tax collections dip below expectations for August (access required)

Idaho tax collections dip below expectations for August (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 15, 2022 0

Idaho’s individual income taxes, sales taxes and corporate income taxes all fell slightly below monthly projections for August, the state budget office reported Tuesday. The $38.5 million dip below expectations is still a tiny fraction of the state’s $6 billion budget. But it's noteworthy for a state that in recent years has more often seen monthly ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo