Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Rexburg’s town-and-gown housing zoning (access required)

Rexburg’s town-and-gown housing zoning (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark September 25, 2022 0

The most unique zoning in Idaho may be that of Rexburg. While the city’s new comprehensive plan may make its zoning closer to land use practices in the rest of the state, Rexburg will retain its most atypical zoning classification for student housing for those enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYU–Idaho). Not all is happy in ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo