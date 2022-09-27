Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bite:’ BVA, D&B Supply break ground at North Ranch (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ BVA, D&B Supply break ground at North Ranch (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 27, 2022 0

Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA) and D&B Supply broke ground Sept. 13 on a new 109,000-square-foot D&B distribution center at North Ranch Business Park in Caldwell. D&B’s soon to-be largest retail store began construction at the North Ranch site in 2021. Now, just a few hundred yards away, another 109,000-square-foot project has begun with an anticipated ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo